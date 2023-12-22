Orange County commissioner to host food giveaway Friday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County commissioner plans to help hundreds of people get a hot meal right before Christmas.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe and volunteers will be distributing 500 meals Friday morning.

They will include fresh produce and pantry staples, provided by organizations like the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Second Harvest, and more.

Meals will be given out at Saint John Vianney Church on South Orange Blossom Trail at 9 a.m.

Organizers said the event will end when supplies run out.

