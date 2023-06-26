Orange County commissioners to decide how to spend 300M in tourism tax dollars

ORLANDO, Fla. — A task force is scheduled to release its vision Monday for new tourism and sports projects in Orange County.

The county has more than 300 million dollars to split up.

It comes from the tax that visitors pay to stay in hotels, motels and short-term rentals.

55 different groups are hoping to get some of the money.

There is only so many ways you can split the pie, so it’s going to be interesting to hear the recommendations made on Monday.

The task force reviewed the 14 largest funding applications out of 55 total applications.

The groups are vying for a piece of the pie including the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, which is seeking $87 million to transform an abandoned property into a project named for Zora Neale Hurston.

UCF is also seeking more than $175 million to expand its athletic facility.

Both of the groups would use the money for tourist-related expenses.

The review process includes a three-part survey issued by a consulting firm.

The first survey closed last Tuesday, with the results presented this afternoon.

Two more surveys will allow staff more time to provide feedback and make their choices.

After that, the results will go to commissioners for a final say.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings believes that whatever decision is made, it will continue to keep Central Florida one of the top tourist destinations in the country.

The meeting will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

