ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents packed the Orange County Commission chambers Tuesday afternoon to discuss a possible property tax increase.
More than 50 community members told commissioners how they feel about a proposed Children's Services Commission.
It would focus on things like child neglect and abuse, health care, and after-school programs.
If approved, residents will have the opportunity to vote on the creation of the commission, which would raise property taxes in the county by about $8 to $9 a month for the average home.
