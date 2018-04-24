  • Orange County commissioners discuss children's program that would raise property taxes

    By: Lauren Seabrook

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents packed the Orange County Commission chambers Tuesday afternoon to discuss a possible property tax increase.

    More than 50 community members told commissioners how they feel about a proposed Children's Services Commission.

    Read: Workshop to discuss potential Orange County property tax increase to be held Tuesday

    It would focus on things like child neglect and abuse, health care, and after-school programs. 

    If approved, residents will have the opportunity to vote on the creation of the commission, which would raise property taxes in the county by about $8 to $9 a month for the average home.

    Follow reporter Lauren Seabrook and watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orange County commissioners discuss children's program that would raise…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lockout lifted at two schools after Orlando police investigate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Funeral held for Gilchrist County deputies gunned down in Trenton

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large number of witnesses may delay Markeith Loyd trial