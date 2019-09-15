  • Orange County corrections officer arrested after crashing, driving under influence

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said an Orange County corrections officer was involved in a crash while driving under the influence.

    Ocoee police arrested Officer Jazeel King, 23, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said King's blood alcohol level was .175 at the time of the crash.

    Orange County Corrections said King has been working with the department since January 2018.

    No other details were released.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories