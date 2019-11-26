Orange County Corrections: Officer arrested on fraud warrant 2 months after being hired

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County correctional officer was arrested Monday on a warrant for fraud two months after being hired, the department said.
Der’Renae Freeman turned herself in and was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m., according to the department. She since bonded out of the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.
The warrant was out of Seminole County, the department said.
Freeman was placed on leave without pay pending administrative review to determine the appropriate course of action. She submitted her resignation effective Tuesday.
Freeman joined the Orange County Corrections Department in September.
