Orange County corrections officer fired after denying inmates detox medication, investigation finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer was fired after denying some inmates addicted to drugs detox medication, according to an internal affairs investigation.
Officer Patrick Boyd was terminated after investigators found he said inmates declined detox treatment when he never offered it.
According to the investigation, Boyd wrote in about a dozen inmates’ files that they had refused treatment.
Some nurses told investigators Boyd was known for doing this—and said inmates suffered because he was lazy.
The investigation found Boyd once claimed that an entire floor of inmates refused treatment.
Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks said he’s committed to making sure inmates’ health is taken care of behind bars.
“They’re still human beings. They still should have adequate medical services while they’re in the custody of Orange County government and that’s a priority for us to provide them that,” he said in an interview last month.
“Management reviewed the policy and determined it was straight forward and understandable. Officer Boyd chose to deviate from the policy and was held accountable for his actions," saidTracy Zampaglione, jail spokeswoman
