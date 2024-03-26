Orange County could pay millions to cover onePULSE Foundation’s unpaid taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County will meet on Tuesday to discuss unpaid taxes from the onePULSE Foundation.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is planning to ask commissioners to pay millions of dollars in the foundation’s unpaid property taxes.

This request stems from the Foundation’s dissolution last year after former leaders said it didn’t get enough charitable donations.

Read: OnePULSE Foundation officially dissolves

Records show that onePULSE owes approximately $52,000 in taxes for 2023 on its property intended for a planned National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

The situation arose after onePULSE, which had previously received $3.5 million in tax dollars from the county in 2019 for this property, breached their agreement by renting it out.

Watch: Orange County no longer seeking onePULSE financial records after Foundation doesn’t turn over

In fact, investigations revealed that onePULSE earned over $130,000 in rental income without county authorization.

As a result, Orange County is now taking steps to reclaim possession of the property from onePULSE Foundation.

Watch: OnePULSE Foundation scraps museum plans worth $6.5 million of Orange County funding

Channel 9 will have a crew at the county meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group