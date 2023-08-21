Orange County deputies continue search for gunman who killed 1, shot 2 other over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are continuing to search for whoever shot three people over the weekend.

Investigators said two women and a man were found shot around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Michigan and Orange avenues.

One of the women died from her injuries and the other two victims are still recovering.

Read: 20 hurt as motorist trying to park crashes into South Florida restaurant

Deputies said they were found inside of a silver car with several bullet holes and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not released the names of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

Read: Sanford police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing cousin

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group