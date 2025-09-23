Woman arrested with guns, drugs, and hazmat suit during traffic stop, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a woman is facing several charges after she was arrested following a routine traffic stop.

Officials said Jacqueline Portalatingarcia, 48, was pulled over Sunday while driving on South Orange Blossem Trail.

According to a report, deputies said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle, prompting a probable cause search.

The search revealed two handguns, a Springfield .45 caliber and an FN 9mm, along with significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, officials said.

In addition to the firearms and drugs, deputies found a hazmat suit with a respirator and two cellphones in the vehicle, according to a report.

Portalatingarcia was charged with multiple offenses, including trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, as well as possession with intent to sell near schools and places of worship.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group