Orange County deputies host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ school supply drive Wednesday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — People in Central Florida can help families in our community ahead of a new school year.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Cram the Cruiser” school supply drive Wednesday.

Cram the Cruiser is happening TODAY! Do you want to help students in need? If so, meet us at Walmart-16313 New Independence Pkwy. between 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. We will see you there! pic.twitter.com/i52vGANRXb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 12, 2023

The start of the school year is only about a month away.

Organizers are looking for all sorts of items, including backpacks, pens, notebooks and more.

Anyone can donate an item at the Walmart on New Independence Parkway in Winter Garden from 9 a.m. until noon.

