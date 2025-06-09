Orange County deputies investigate homicide after man found dead inside car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a man’s death from over the weekend.

Investigators said 64-year-old Eduardo Arriaga was found dead in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Peregrine Falcons Way.

The discovery was made on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Deputies said they found Arriaga “unresponsive and had obvious signs of trauma,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say how he died, but said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group