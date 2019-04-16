Orange County deputies swarm apartments near Lake Mann

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large number of Orange County deputies have cordoned off a neighborhood near Lake Mann.
Skywitness video shows more than 12 squad cars and a mobile command post near the corner of Spaulding Road and Lake Mann Drive.
The response started around 1:30 p.m., dispatch records show.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available to provide information about what deputies are responding to.
Skywitness video shows the OCSO SWAT unit on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
Police activity near Lake Mann Homes. Please stay away from the area. Media: PIO is on scene and staging will be at 685 S. Goldwyn Av. pic.twitter.com/l2nIamBFxG— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 16, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}