  • Orange County deputies swarm apartments near Lake Mann

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A large number of Orange County deputies have cordoned off a neighborhood near Lake Mann.

    Skywitness video shows more than 12 squad cars and a mobile command post near the corner of Spaulding Road and Lake Mann Drive. 

    The response started around 1:30 p.m., dispatch records show. 

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available to provide information about what deputies are responding to. 

    Skywitness video shows the OCSO SWAT unit on scene. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

