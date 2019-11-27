Orange County deputies to vote on latest contract proposal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After six months of contentious negotiations between Orange County and the union representing its sheriff's deputies, the sides tentatively agreed on a new contract.
Deputies said under the latest proposal, they'll get decent raises in the first two years, but aren't quite on the same page when it comes to the third year.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina didn't budge from his latest contract, so the Fraternal Order of Police decided to sign the new contract without getting everything it wanted.
Sheriff's deputies wanted salaries that were competitive with Orlando Police Department officers.
In the latest offer, the deputies would receive a wage increase between 14.5 and 18.5 percent for years one and two.
The union walked away from the negotiation table earlier in November over wages for the third year.
The official vote for approval from deputies will come on Dec. 10 and 11.
