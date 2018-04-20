ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office faces charges for receiving child pornography, investigators announced Friday.
Kevin Michael Hutchinson, 36, of Orlando, was arrested Thursday.
Hutchinson distributed the child pornography through an app known as Kik, on his phone, investigators said. Hours before a federal search warrant was executed at his home, he received several images and videos of child porn on his computer, according to a criminal complaint.
An investigation into Hutchinson began in January, officials said.
Hutchinson has been with the Sheriff’s Office since August 2016.
If convicted, he faces a minimum of five years in prison.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
