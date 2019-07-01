Orange County sergeant arrested after falsifying work hours, FDLE says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been arrested following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, officials say.
Sergeant Carly Friedman was arrested on charges of grand theft Monday.
9 investigates learned that FDLE conducted an investigation after finding Friedman's work hours conflicted with OCSO records.
On multiple occasions from July to November 2017, Friedman claimed eight hours of of regular time worked but officials found no activity recorded on her courthouse access card or on her department-issued computer, according to FDLE.
Friedman was hired in 2002 and had been working as a sergeant in court security until February 2018, when she was relieved of law enforcement duites and placed into an administration position.
After the arrest, she was relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay.
