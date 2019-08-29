0 Orange County deputy hit by car, seriously injured while cleaning up debris on roadway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle while cleaning up debris on a roadway near Windermere Thursday morning.

Sheriff John Mina said the deputy was hit around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere Road.

Mina said the deputy suffered a broken arm, broken leg and a head injury. He said the deputy will need surgery, but is expected to recover.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a deputy was on scene cleaning up wreckage after a vehicle stuck a sign and fled the scene. Troopers said a second deputy arrived and got out of his parked patrol car to help the first deputy with the cleanup.

Troopers said the second deputy was hit by a northbound Ford Focus as he was on his way back to his patrol car.

Northbound Apopka Vineland remains closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

UPDATE on injured Deputy: According to @SheriffMina, Deputy was clearing debris from the roadway when he was struck by a motorist. He has a broken arm, broken leg and a head injury. He's awake and talking; will need surgery but expected to recover. Keep those prayers coming. pic.twitter.com/3s2mvL1LMt — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

OCSO Deputy struck by a vehicle near S. Apopka Vineland & Conroy Windermere Rd. at about 4:30 this morning. Deputy's injuries are serious, but he is expected to recover. Please send healing thoughts to our Deputy. pic.twitter.com/sCXZP4YOBU — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

