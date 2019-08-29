  • Orange County deputy hit by car, seriously injured while cleaning up debris on roadway

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle while cleaning up debris on a roadway near Windermere Thursday morning.

    Sheriff John Mina said the deputy was hit around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere Road.

    Mina said the deputy suffered a broken arm, broken leg and a head injury. He said the deputy will need surgery, but is expected to recover.

    The Florida Highway Patrol said a deputy was on scene cleaning up wreckage after a vehicle stuck a sign and fled the scene. Troopers said a second deputy arrived and got out of his parked patrol car to help the first deputy with the cleanup.

    Troopers said the second deputy was hit by a northbound Ford Focus as he was on his way back to his patrol car.

    Northbound Apopka Vineland remains closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

