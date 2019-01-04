0 Orange County ditches political parties for some offices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A decision by the Florida Supreme Court is clearing the way for nonpartisan elections in Orange County, starting in 2020.

In 2014, Orange County voters approved changes to the county charter, moving the offices of Orange County Clerk of the Circuit Court, comptroller, property appraiser, sheriff, supervisor of elections, and tax collector to nonpartisan offices, and imposing term limits.

However, a challenge from Orange County property appraiser Rick Singh, as well as others, delayed the change to the law. Opponents argued that the change disregarded the Florida Election Code.

While the state’s high court upheld the nonpartisan elections, it also struck back at the county, saying the constitutional officers need to be elected during the general election, not the primary election.

“The decision by the court does open up elections in Orange County and is consistent with the will of the voters, but it will create a confusing election coming up,” said University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett. “If there are three or four or five candidates running, the candidate that gets the most votes will win, even if they don’t get at least 50% of the vote.”

In her capacity as former Orange County mayor, Teresa Jacobs released a statement on Friday saying, “Today is a great day for Orange County voters and voters across the state who believe that they should be able to decide how local county constitutional officers are elected!”

Traditionally, nonpartisan races benefit political parties that are in the minority since candidates cannot rely on numbers and party affiliation. In Orange County there are about 130,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.

“Many voters don’t look at the candidate, only the party ID. This removes that,” says Jewett.

