Local

Orange County driver dead after truck overturned and hit fence

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Iulia Pugachev was issued a notice to appear for criminal violations of operating a motor vehicle with no registration, imitation of a Florida Highway Patrol unit and misuse of a dealer license plate.
Woman arrested for painting car same as DHP vehicle A woman who "fell in love with the color scheme” was arrested in Florida for painting her car to resemble a Florida Highway Patrol unit. (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal accident took place on N Tanner Road when a 1995 Ford F-350 could not navigate a curve and overturned, leading to the driver’s death.

The vehicle was heading south on N Tanner Road, south of Josair Drive, when it left the road, hit a wooden fence and trees, and flipped onto its right side.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Authorities are actively investigating the crash to pinpoint the precise cause.

If any new information is released on this case, this story will be updated.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read