Orange County driver dead after truck overturned and hit fence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal accident took place on N Tanner Road when a 1995 Ford F-350 could not navigate a curve and overturned, leading to the driver’s death.

The vehicle was heading south on N Tanner Road, south of Josair Drive, when it left the road, hit a wooden fence and trees, and flipped onto its right side.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Authorities are actively investigating the crash to pinpoint the precise cause.

If any new information is released on this case, this story will be updated.

