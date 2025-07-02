Orange County ending its minority and women business program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange county is following the city of Orlando in eliminating its minority and women-owned business program.

Commissioners voted to end the program during Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioners say they had no choice but to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Ignoring the order could mean losing federal money, which amounts to about $100 million for Orange County for programs like head Start and section 8 housing.

Orlando also ended its minority and women business enterprise program because it was at risk of losing airport funding.

The city and county plan to offer similar programs that the mayor says will be more inclusive.

