Orange County family celebrates new year in new Habitat for Humanity home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family is starting the new year in a new home.

Latonya Riley and her son, Cameron, cut the ribbon on their Habitat for Humanity house this week.

She just beat cancer before starting the journey to be a homeowner through the Habitat for Humanity program.

During the process, she had to complete financial training and volunteer hours in the community.

Through Orange County’s “Housing For All” trust fund, the county gave the land for the home and an additional $15,000 to the construction.

“I never thought that I would be able to own a home right now because of the market,” Riley said. “But once I got into the program, you know, I could see the light.”

Riley said she is the first person in her immediate family to own a home, and this will allow her to leave a legacy behind for her children.

