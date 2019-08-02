  • Orange County Fire Rescue battles apartment fire, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said it is battling an apartment fire at 820 Borders Circle.

    Officials said units arrived to flames and smoke showing from multiple sides of the building.

    It appeared to be a cooking fire, officials said.

    Residents have been evacuated.

    No new details have been released at this time.

