Orange County Fire Rescue battles apartment fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said it is battling an apartment fire at 820 Borders Circle.
Officials said units arrived to flames and smoke showing from multiple sides of the building.
It appeared to be a cooking fire, officials said.
Residents have been evacuated.
No new details have been released at this time.
#ApartmentFire 820 Borders Circle. Units arrived to flames and smoke showing from multiple sides of the structure. All units in the building evacuated, occupants of the apartment where the fire started made it out also. Appears to be cooking fire, with extensions into the attic. pic.twitter.com/zVM46AEDzE— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 1, 2019
