Orange County firefighter and paramedic awarded for saving child’s life while off-duty

APOPKA, Fla. — An Orange County firefighter and paramedic, Christopher Fearon, was recognized for saving a five-year-old boy from drowning at a pool in Apopka while off-duty.

Fearon was at the pool with his children in July when he noticed a mother pulling her son from the water.

The boy was not breathing, prompting Fearon to take immediate action.

The incident highlights the importance of quick response in emergency situations, even when off-duty.

Fearon’s actions exemplify the dedication and readiness of first responders.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group