Orange County first responders to conduct large ‘critical incident’ training Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orange County may see a large gathering of first responders on Wednesday.

Orange County deputies, fire rescue and medical teams are planning to take part in full-scale “critical incident” training at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Read: Florida malaria cases are first reported in US in 20 years, CDC says

The training is set to happen from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials said people in the area may hear simulated gunfire or explosions.

Watch: Florida street racer hits pedestrian, flips car in fiery crash while fleeing deputies, sheriff says

Law enforcement wants residents to know that this will be a controlled training exercise and there will be no threat to the public.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group