Orange County high school lockdown lifted after report of weapon on campus, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Colonial High School 9th grade center went on a brief lockdown due to a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Officials said law enforcement officers searched the campus and identified the student but nothing was found.

    The lockdown was lifted and the school resumed normal operations. All students and staff are safe.

