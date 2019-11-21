Orange County high school lockdown lifted after report of weapon on campus, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Colonial High School 9th grade center went on a brief lockdown due to a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said law enforcement officers searched the campus and identified the student but nothing was found.
Related Headlines
The lockdown was lifted and the school resumed normal operations. All students and staff are safe.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}