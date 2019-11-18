Students, staff safe after attempted bank robbery prompts lockout at Orange County high school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE 1:31 P.M.
- The principal at Freedom High School said the lockout has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.
UPDATE 12:51 P.M.
- Several Orange County deputies were seen outside a TrustCo Bank on South John Young Parkway, near the school.
- Deputies said someone attempted to rob the bank around 11:18 a.m., but no weapon was seen.
- The attempted robber left the bank and deputies in the area are searching for the suspect.
12:35 P.M.
- A high school in Orange County is on lockout Monday due to police activity nearby.
- A lockout was issued at Freedom High School on Taft Vineland Road, near South John Young Parkway.
- It is unclear what activity caused the lockdown, but school officials said the incident is unrelated to the school.
- School officials said a lockout is not the same as a school lockdown. A lockout means no one will be allowed to enter or leave the campus, but classroom instruction and normal operations will continue inside the school.
- In a message released by the school, officials said all students and staff members are safe.
This story will be updated when we have more information.
