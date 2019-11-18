  • Students, staff safe after attempted bank robbery prompts lockout at Orange County high school

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE 1:31 P.M.

    • The principal at Freedom High School said the lockout has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.

    UPDATE 12:51 P.M.

    Related Headlines

    • Several Orange County deputies were seen outside a TrustCo Bank on South John Young Parkway, near the school.
    • Deputies said someone attempted to rob the bank around 11:18 a.m., but no weapon was seen.
    • The attempted robber left the bank and deputies in the area are searching for the suspect.

    12:35 P.M.

    • A high school in Orange County is on lockout Monday due to police activity nearby.
    • A lockout was issued at Freedom High School on Taft Vineland Road, near South John Young Parkway.
    • It is unclear what activity caused the lockdown, but school officials said the incident is unrelated to the school.
    • School officials said a lockout is not the same as a school lockdown. A lockout means no one will be allowed to enter or leave the campus, but classroom instruction and normal operations will continue inside the school.
    • In a message released by the school, officials said all students and staff members are safe.

    This story will be updated when we have more information.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories