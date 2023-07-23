Orange County history center to celebrate 1 year of concert promoter exhibit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Regional History Center exhibit recognizing an Orlando concert promoter will celebrate one year in a few months.

Guests can visit the Figurehead: Music and Mayhem exhibit during its encore weekend in September.

The exhibit describes how Figurehead changed the Central Florida music scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

There will be three events to kick off the weekend:

Downtown Walking Tour

Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

Take a guided tour of downtown Orlando’s music history with Jim Faherty, former owner of former co-owner of Sapphire Supper Club. You will stop at venues that hosted memorable shows and get an after-hours look at the Figurehead exhibit.

Guests will receive a Figurehead pint glass, a screen-printed exhibition print, and one Figurehead beer from Ten10 Brewing Company with admission.

Figurehead Night Out

Saturday, September 9

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The concert features live performances from Steven Foxbury, The Riddlers, Greg Reinel, and The Tremolords.

The Morning After Brunch

Sunday, September 10, 12 p.m.

A buffet-style brunch with a live performance by Orlando-based artist Terri Binion wraps up the festivities.

Food is included with ticket admission.

For more information about tickets for the Figurehead Encore Weekend, click here.

