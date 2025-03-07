Orange County holds first mid-decennial redistricting advisory committee meeting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is beginning a redistricting process that will redraw the county voting map.

A 15-person redistricting committee made of members appointed by current county commissioners and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, held their first meeting Thursday at 6pm.

The commission will meet multiple times before submitting final recommendations to the county by September 15th.

The county says the redistricting process will add two new commissioners to the board, meaning the county will go from 6 commission districts to 8.

It comes after Orange County voters decided to add two new commissioners to Orange County’s governing board back in November of 2024.

The way the lines get redrawn will decide representation on Orange County’s Commission - the county board tasked with making major decisions on everything from infrastructure projects, to public safety, to how Orange County tax dollars get spent.

According to the county, state law mandates the board divide the county into commission districts that are “contiguous and as nearly equal in population as practicable.”

Pine Hills Resident Jae Fortune, told Channel 9 he would be watching the redistricting process closely.

“There already sick of me. I’m going to be in there like a fly on the wall,” said Fortune.

As a community advocate, Fortune told Eyewitness News he planned to attend the meetings adding his goal is to make sure Pine Hills’ interest were represented.

“Boundaries, especially for an unincorporated area like Pine Hills, are everything. Because if something happens on this side of the line that determines who I can have a productive conversation with,” said Fortune.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group