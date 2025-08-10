Orange County house fire claims lives of over a dozen cats, owner reported safe

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire on Spring Run Avenue in Orange County early this morning claimed the lives of over a dozen cats.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on the 4900 block of Spring Run Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

A woman living in the house escaped safely, but many of her cats were lost in the fire.

The number of cats that died in the fire is unknown, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

This developing story will be updated as more info is released.

