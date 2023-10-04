Orange County jail set to host Community Resource Fair targeting recently released inmates

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Corrections Department is set to host an event aimed at reducing recidivism for recently released inmates.

The jail’s Community Corrections Division has organized a Community Resource Fair to be held Thursday in the facility’s South parking lot on Vision Blvd.

The goal of the event is to increase awareness in the community about the many resources and opportunities available to people in need, particularly recently released inmates, offenders on community supervision, and the homeless.

More than 50 vendors and non-profit organizations have signed up to participate. They include medical providers, re-entry and recovery services, multiple employers, social services, legal assistance, and educational support.

Many of the attendees will provide various resources on site including free haircuts, a clothing closet, a shower bus and on-the-spot job interviews.

There will also be drawings for gift cards that were provided directly by the Orange County Corrections staff.

Though it’s aimed at inmates recently released from the Orange County jail, the Community Resource Fair is open to the public. It’s scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

