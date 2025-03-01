Orange County judge to face possible reprimand

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County judge could face a public reprimand from the Florida Supreme Court after she showed bias against the State Attorney’s Office, according to documents filed Friday.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended a reprimand for Judge Martha Adams after an investigation into comments she made about the State Attorney’s Office in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Orange and Osceola counties.

“While presiding over criminal cases in … Orange County, Judge Adams exhibited biased, impatient, undignified, and discourteous behavior regarding the staff and management of the Ninth Circuit State Attorney’s Office,” the commission said in a document that made findings and recommendations.

“Judge Adams, frustrated with what she believed were certain administrative and procedural issues in the State Attorney’s Office, made inappropriate comments that evinced bias.”

As an example, the document said Adams referred to an assistant state attorney as an “ass” while in court. Adams, who has been a judge since 2007, acknowledged her misconduct.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission investigates allegations against judges and makes recommendations to the Supreme Court, which has ultimate disciplinary authority.

This story originates from News Service Florida and the original story can be found HERE.

