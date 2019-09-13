Orange County judge to decide to seize weapons of man who made shooting threat on Facebook

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Last month, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Richard Clayton after he made a threat on Facebook that said: "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week."
READ: 'Don't go to Walmart next week': Man arrested for making threat on Facebook, FDLE says
Clayton posted the threat on Facebook one day after a gunman opened fire in a Texas Walmart and killed 22 people.
An Orange County judge agreed to temporarily seize Clayton's guns after his Facebook post. The same judge will decide Monday if that order should be permanent for a year.
Winter Park police believe the 26-year-old is a risk to himself or others so he should not have access to guns for a year.
Two officers described Clayton as "manic," saying that he would be angry, begin crying, become apologetic,then begin yelling at police and his parents.
Police said Clayton also repeatedly asked if one of their officers was Hispanic. "I bet you are. They are what is wrong with this country," Clayton said in a report.
In February, they say Clayton also posted this to Facebook: "I'm committing a hate crime tonight."
Officials said he's been arrested before on suspicion of substance abuse and having a gun without a concealed carry permit.
Florida is one of a few states that allow police departments or family members to petition for risk protection orders.
The "red flag" law went into effect after the Parkland school shooting last year.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}