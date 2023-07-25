Orange County leaders to decide how to split up $330M in tourism tax dollars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders could decide Tuesday how they will split up millions of tourism tax dollars.

A task force narrowed down the projects that deserve the biggest piece of the $330 million pie.

The board of county commissioners will meet Tuesday morning to decide who will get this money.

The task force has met for weeks, sorting through applications and trying to figure out what projects were worth moving forward and getting a piece of the tourism tax dollars.

This tax relieves pressure on our general fund which we use to address the myriad of social challenges as a community.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners will hear the final recommendation Tuesday on which groups should collect funding for their projects.

Those projects include the Orange County Convention Center, Florida Citrus Sports, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center and UCF Sports.

The task force recommended 11 groups in total, however not all will get the funding.

