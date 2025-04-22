Local

Orange County leaders to discuss agreement with ICE on immigration enforcement

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss an agreement between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Orange County Jail.

The agreement allows correctional officers to serve immigration warrants and book people who will be deported into custody.

There will be a work session on Tuesday to address questions from board members about the program.

Orange County leaders will also hold a public hearing Tuesday on a new transitional housing facility by Hope City Refuge on Harrell Road.

Channel 9 will monitor the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read