Orange County leaders to discuss agreement with ICE on immigration enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss an agreement between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Orange County Jail.

The agreement allows correctional officers to serve immigration warrants and book people who will be deported into custody.

There will be a work session on Tuesday to address questions from board members about the program.

Orange County leaders will also hold a public hearing Tuesday on a new transitional housing facility by Hope City Refuge on Harrell Road.

