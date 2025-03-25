Orange County leaders to discuss new program to help ICE with immigration enforcement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders plan to share new details Tuesday on a program to help ICE agents with immigration enforcement.

It’s called the “Warrant Service Officer” program.

Those officers would transfer illegal immigrants in the custody of Orange County Corrections to ICE once they are released from criminal custody.

Certain officers are being trained, certified, and approved by ICE for the program.

