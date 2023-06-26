Orange County leaders reveal survey on who might get a slice of millions in tourism funding

ORANGE COUNTY , Fla. — When the Orange County Task Force meets Monday, and millions of dollars in tourist development tax funding will be on the table for grabs.

Dozens of businesses in Orange County are anticipating this meeting as they wait to see who will get the funding. The Task Force is in charge of reviewing the 55 applications and narrowing funding to just fourteen.

Those 55 groups that applied for the funding pitched why they should get a slice from the tourism development tax reserves. The money comes from a six percent tax issued by the local hotel stays.

The University of Central Florida leaders asked for $176 million to make the University one of the largest in the nation. At the same time, the Orange County Regional History Center is eyeing $53 million to expand for history buffs.

In the past, it’s been used to repair and improve everything from parks and properties to attract tourists to locations like the convention center to AMWAY.

Mayor Jerry Demings believes whatever decision is made, it’s going to continue to keep Central Florida one of the top tourist destinations in the country,

“I believe the future is bright for Orange County and Central Florida because we have amenities here that we don’t have anywhere else in the world, said Demings.

The review process includes a three-part survey issued by a consulting firm. The last day to take the survey was last Tuesday with the result being presented today.

