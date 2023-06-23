Orange County looking to crack down on illegal short-term rental properties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County commissioner is working on a plan to crack down on illegal short-term rental properties.

Short-term rentals aren’t allowed in residential neighborhoods, but there are probably thousands of them scattered around the county.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe said illegal short-term rentals are contributing to the county’s housing shortage.

She wants to force those rentals back into the housing supply.

“What if you could actually house a couple, two people there for a year as opposed to just seven days or while on vacation because we really have a huge need,” Uribe said.

The plan will be discussed by commissioners over the next couple of months.

