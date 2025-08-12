Orange County man arrested for overnight street racing on Interstate 4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wilmer Bonilla, a man from Orange County, was arrested early Monday morning for street racing on Interstate 4.

Deputies stated that Bonilla was traveling at over 100 miles per hour with another driver when he was stopped.

According to deputies who monitored Bonilla’s speed during the race, the incident happened around 3 AM

After instructing both cars to pull over, the deputies arrested Bonilla and transported him to Orange County Jail.

