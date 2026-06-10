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Orange County man convicted of wife’s murder in 1992 fights death sentence

Age and lethal injection concerns were raised in the appeal of death row inmate Dusty Ray Spencer.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death row inmate convicted of murdering his wife in Orange County is appealing his execution to the Florida Supreme Court.

Dusty Ray Spencer, 74, is scheduled for execution on June 25.

Spencer’s lawyers are raising concerns over his age and the potential constitutional violations of lethal injection.

Spencer was convicted in Orange County in 1992 for the beating and stabbing death of Karen Spencer.

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