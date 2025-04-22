Orange County man with history of impersonating police arrested again

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is in the Orange County jail on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer. And it’s not the first time.

Deputies arrested Albert Dolan, 60, of Ocoee, on Monday after a man reported that a Ford Explorer modified to resemble a police car pulled him over on Stoney Brook Parkway.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man said Dolan started following him in a dark-colored Explorer with flashing amber lights and a push bar on the grill. He said he eventually stopped, thinking it was a real officer in an unmarked police vehicle.

The man said the vehicle’s driver, identified as Dolan, said he was speeding and asked for his license. He said when he in turn asked to see Dolan’s ID or badge, Dolan walked back to his vehicle then returned and told him he could go.

The man said he again asked to see a police identification, but Dolan allegedly refused, saying he had other people to get to.

The man said he followed the Explorer, called 911 and gave a description of the vehicle and license plate.

Deputies quickly identified Dolan and confronted him at his home. They said they found the vehicle with light bars on front and rear windshields, as well as the side windows. It also had a push bar similar to what law enforcement uses.

Dolan was questioned then charged with falsely impersonating an officer. The affidavit states Dolan insisted he did not impersonate a deputy.

Investigators noted that Dolan has a history of buying former police vehicles with lights and sirens still attached.

The affidavit also noted he has previously impersonated law enforcement. Court records show he was arrested in September 2017 after driving a car with flashing police lights and tried to tell the Winter Garden officers who arrested him that he was a state trooper and DEA agent. He was convicted and sentenced to jail time served and probation.

He was arrested again in January 2018 by Orlando police who said he was again driving with flashing red and blue lights, this time saying he was looking for a suspect. He again received brief jail time with credit served.

