Orange County Mayor and Staff tackle County Jail overcrowding with new training and job programs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During a meeting today, the mayor and staff discussed the impact of overcrowding on the county jail and explored possible solutions.

After months of discussions, three subcommittees presented their recommendations, focusing on jail processing, health and mental health services, and recruitment.

The jail processing committee recommended more crisis intervention training for attorneys and public defenders and expanded job programs for inmates.

Another recommendation was to evaluate additional inmate vocational training programs that are specifically in demand for jobs in Florida.

Immigration emerged as a significant topic during public comments, although it was not a core issue when the committee was initially formed.

The recommendations aim to address the challenges of overcrowding and improve conditions within the jail, while immigration remains a topic for further discussion.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group