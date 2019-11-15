Orange County middle school employee molested 13-year-old student, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Orange County school employee is behind bars after officials said he engaged in a three-month relationship with a 13-year-old student.
Parents at Glenridge Middle School first learned of the Jorge Gonzalez's alleged behavior last Friday after receiving an email from school officials that an employee was being placed on administrative leave.
Court paperwork stated that two school employees noticed Gonzalez smiling and flirting with the 13-year-old in October.
A woman warned Gonzalez about being inappropriate with a minor, to which he denied "anything was going on."
The investigation was sparked after a friend of the 13-year-old told an employee that Gonzalez and the girl were indeed dating.
During the investigation, the girl told officials that Gonzalez would visit her at her home and that he inappropriately touched her inside his car. The girl also said that Gonzalez would send inappropriate pictures and would pressure her to do the same.
Investigators said the girl wrote that she believed she loved Gonzalez, but that she didn't like when she felt pressured.
The district said Gonzalez also worked at Booneville Elementary School in 2017 before working at Glenridge Middle School this school year.
Deputies said they have no evidence of other victims.
Gonzalez was jailed on a $16,000 bond.
