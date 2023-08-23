Orange County mother arrested 1 year after 5-year-old son died of drug overdose, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County mother is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Deputies walked Glendalis Godreau-Torres to the jail in handcuffs Tuesday.

Investigators say her 5-year-old son Hector died one year ago.

ARRESTED: In August of 2022, 5-year-old Hector Pantojas was found unresponsive and died at the hospital. The toxicology report revealed he had cocaine and fentanyl in his system. Through their investigation, homicide detectives learned that little Hector died because his mother,… pic.twitter.com/yOlXviJWrj — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 22, 2023

Deputies said a toxicology report revealed the little boy had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Deputies said they made the arrest after learning that his mother was dealing drugs out of her home.

