0 Orange County mother says son received unfair treatment after showing explicit Snapchat video

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County woman is seeking answers after she said her son was unfairly disciplined while others weren't after he was caught showing sexually explicit videos on his cell phone.

The woman told 9 Investigates that while her son has no past issues with disciplinary action that he was recommended for expulsion while he served a 10-day suspension from Wekiva High School.

The student, Gavin Joseph, will now spend the rest of the school year and part of next year at Positive Pathways, an alternative for students in lieu of expulsion from the school district.

According to a discipline report, Joseph was interviewed after another student said he was sharing a Snapchat video in February that showed two Edgewater High School students engaging in relations in a bathroom at the high school. Joseph handed over his phone, but said he got the video from other students who were also sharing the video.

"My friend was talking about a video and I said what's the video about," Joseph said.

In 2014, 9 Investigates reported that black students were being disciplined at a higher rate than white students and other minorities. A similar anaysis was discovered in 2017.

Gavin mother told 9 Investigates that while she understands why her son was discplined, she doesn't see why others who shared the video received no punishment.

The district could not comment on the case because of student privacy laws, but said most disciplinary cases involve unique circumstances that can lead to expulsion and all facts are taken into consideration.

Joseph's mother has hired an attorney to look into the matter.

