Orange County officials announce grant program to help businesses still affected by COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says some local small businesses are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help, the county has launched a new “Boost” program through the American Rescue Plan Act to make $26-million in grant funding available to those affected the most.

Businesses that fit the criteria could get up to $10,000 to use on things like employee wages and rent.

Demings says challenges like retaining employees and rising costs are still a problem three years later and federal aid hasn’t been enough to keep businesses afloat.

“It did not put them in a position to sustain themselves going forward,” Demings said. “They continue to struggle, continue to have challenges.”

Any business owner who thinks they might qualify is encouraged to apply.

County officials say the data gathered through that process can help them better gauge how to help other people in the future.

For more information, click here.

