Orange County plans $38 million school expansion project

Orange County Public Schools soon will expand a high school near Hunter’s Creek.

The district is seeking a construction manager for a $38.46 million classroom building addition at Cypress Creek High School to bring its capacity to 3,410 student stations. The school at 1101 Bear Crossing Drive in Orlando was built in 1992 as a 3,000-student capacity complex.

The school has an enrollment of 3,435 and more than 148 full-time equivalent classroom teachers, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

