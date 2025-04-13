Orange County Police searching for Walmart kidnapping suspect, victims found safe

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Police are searching for a suspect accused of walking into a Walmart, firing a gun, and kidnapping victims.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm when deputies responded to a kidnapping at a Walmart located at 2271 North Semoran Boulevard.

Witnesses said the suspect followed his victims into the Walmart and discharged his weapon one time.

They then led the victims to a vehicle and left the scene before officers could arrive.

The victims were located and found to have no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still searching for the perpetrator.

