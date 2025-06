ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Orange County can now get immunizations for free.

This is available to incoming and current students up to 18 years old.

It’s happening every Tuesday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. until Dec. 16.

Parental consent is required, as are appointments and identifying documentation.

You can register by calling 407-858-1438.

