Orange County rehab center partially destroyed after being struck by lightning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County rehabilitation center will be looking to pick up the pieces and try to continue assisting those in need after the building was partially destroyed by a lightning strike.
"This is the one that has the worst damage because it's totally destroyed," said Laurie Baca, who is the program director for City of Refuge as she showed Channel 9 some of the damage.
The only remains in Room 8 at City of Refuge are the charred remains of furniture and a hollowed out ceiling.
Orange County Fire Rescue said the damage was likely caused around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday from storms.
"What I was being told it was a very loud noise," said Baca. "Very loud."
Baca said 16 men were living in the building at the time, and thankfully, no one was injured.
The exact cost of the damage is unclear. Because the facility was in a transitional phase in ownership, insurance wasn't slated to kick in until Friday -- two days late to cover the damage.
"We just spent $10,000 on remodeling so everything is gone," Baca said. "It's wasted and so it's devastating."
The organization is waiting for the county to do its inspection before taking further steps.
