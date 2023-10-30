Orange County to start repaving North Apopka Vineland Road this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews will start repaving part of an Orange County road on Monday.

The Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage crews will start the project in two phases near State Road 50.

The first phase will stretch between West Colonial Drive and Silver Star Road, while the second will be from Silver Star Road to Starr Drive.

The process will reuse the pavement that’s already there by heating it before reapplying it to the road.

Read: Design work underway for State Road 414 extension

County officials expect to complete the project by Dec. 21. Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Drivers should be aware of lane closures, and signs will let them know how it will impact traffic.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group