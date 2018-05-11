0 Orange County residents express concern over proposed Colonial Parkway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of Orange County residents on Thursday attended a meeting at hotel near the University of Central Florida to learn more about the proposed Colonial Parkway.

During the open house, Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise officials discussed a study that will evaluate potential changes to State Road 50 from Woodbury Road to State Road 520.

Changes could include widening State Road 50 from State Road 408 to State Road 520 to three lanes in each direction and adding four elevated toll lanes in the median.

Officials said the proposed changes are aimed to reduce congestion.

"The more through lanes that we can have to get people where they need to go, particularly during an evacuation event, is so important," project manager Abra Horne said during the meeting.

But some east Orange County resident said they're worried about how the project could change their rural lifestyle.

"Now you're pitching out a lot more noise," resident Kevin Brown said. "And that's the No. 1 concern for us, because it's extremely quiet."

Officials are also considering extending State Road 408 to State Road 520, something Sue Dietrich fears would split her family ranch.

"It's going to go right through my brother's house," she said of her 88-year-old brother.

Some oppose extending State Road 408 because of environmental concerns.

"Why mess up a bunch of conservation land that has bears, white-tailed deer?" Seth Whitaker said. "It's a wildlife corridor."

Officials said they hope to select a proposal by next spring.

